You’re not Islamic outfits, HURIWA tells EFCC and DSS
HUMAN Rights Writers Association Of Nigeria, HURIWA, has raised alarm of some actions and public statements of heads of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Department of State Services (DSS) which portrays them as some kind of “Islamic religious police.” In the statement by the National coordinator Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko and the […]
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!