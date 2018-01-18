”You’re not only my wife and the mother of my children, you’re my best friend”- Barack Obama pens heartfelt birthday message to his wife Michelle

Michelle Obama, turned 54 yesterday and her husband of 25 years, Former U.S.A President Barack Obama, took to his social media handles to send her warm birthday message. On his IG page, Barack wrote: ”You’re not only my wife and the mother of my children, you’re my best friend. I love your strength, your grace, […]

The post ”You’re not only my wife and the mother of my children, you’re my best friend”- Barack Obama pens heartfelt birthday message to his wife Michelle appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

