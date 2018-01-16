Youths demand release of abducted ex-commissioner – The Nation Newspaper
Youths demand release of abducted ex-commissioner
The Nation Newspaper
The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) yesterday, told gunmen, who abducted a former Commissioner in Bayelsa State, Mrs. Marie Ebikake, to immediately release her unconditionally. The youths, who described the incident as abominable, unacceptable, barbaric and …
