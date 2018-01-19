 YouTuber’s Request for a Free Five-Night Stay causes Hotel to Ban Social Media Influencers – BellaNaija | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

YouTuber’s Request for a Free Five-Night Stay causes Hotel to Ban Social Media Influencers – BellaNaija

Posted on Jan 19, 2018 in World | 0 comments


BellaNaija

YouTuber's Request for a Free Five-Night Stay causes Hotel to Ban Social Media Influencers
BellaNaija
There's an ongoing discussion on the “authenticity of influencer marketing” following a social media fallout between a hotel in Dublin, Ireland, and a 22-year old YouTuber. It all started when the UK-based YouTuber Elle Darby wrote to the owner of The
'Blaggers need a thicker skin… sector must mature': PR pros debate hotel that 'banned influencers'PRWeek
Dublin hotel owner bans 'free-loading' bloggers after YouTuber asks to stay for freeIrish Mirror
Hotelier bans all YouTube bloggers after freebie rowHotel Owner
Coconuts –Irish Post
all 12 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.