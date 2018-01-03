Yusuf Buhari in Stable Condition – Doctors’ Guild
The Guild of Medical Directors in Nigeria has released a statement saying son of the president Yusuf Buhari is now in stable condition following his bike accident, The Sun reports. Yusuf had suffered a head injury and a broken limb after crashing a bike in Abuja on Boxing Day, December 26, 2017. Yusuf was reported to […]
The post Yusuf Buhari in Stable Condition – Doctors' Guild appeared first on BellaNaija.
