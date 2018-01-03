 Yusuf Buhari in Stable Condition – Doctors’ Guild | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Yusuf Buhari in Stable Condition – Doctors’ Guild

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Guild of Medical Directors in Nigeria has released a statement saying son of the president Yusuf Buhari is now in stable condition following his bike accident, The Sun reports. Yusuf had suffered a head injury and a broken limb after crashing a bike in Abuja on Boxing Day, December 26, 2017. Yusuf was reported to […]

The post Yusuf Buhari in Stable Condition – Doctors’ Guild appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.