Yusuf Buhari ready to be discharged – Femi Adesina

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina has revealed that the son of the president Yusuf Buhari is ready to be discharged from the hospital, Punch reports. Yusuf Buhari had been admitted after he suffered a head injury and a broken rib following a bike accident he was involved in. Yusuf had […]

