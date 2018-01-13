Yusuf Buhari reportedly flown to Germany

Yusuf, son of President Muhammadu Buhari, has been reportedly flown out to Germany to continue his treatment. Timeofgist recall that Yusuf had been discharged from Cedacrest Hospital in Abuja where he was undergoing treatment. According to Saharareporters, Yusuf was ferried out of Nigeria through the Presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport early Saturday […]

The post Yusuf Buhari reportedly flown to Germany appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

