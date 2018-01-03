 Yusuf names Ezenwa, 22 others in CHAN squad | Nigeria Today
Yusuf names Ezenwa, 22 others in CHAN squad

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in News, Sports

Head coach, Salisu Yusuf on Tuesday released his final squad of the Super Eagles B for the 5th African Nations Championship (CHAN) starting in Morocco next week. Captain and goalkeeper, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, midfield Trojan Rabiu Ali and marksman Anthony Okpotu were listed. Ezenwa is joined for the goalkeeping duties by Oladele Ajiboye and Theophilus Afelokhai […]

