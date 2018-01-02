Yvonne Nelson Reveals The Name Of Her Daughter – Ghafla!
Ghafla!
Yvonne Nelson Reveals The Name Of Her Daughter
Ghafla!
Yvonne gave birth to a baby girl in October last year with her boyfriend Jamie Roberts. The news of her childbirth came as a surprise to many Ghanaians since she was able to perfectly hide her pregnancy. Though some bloggers and writers as usual …
Yvonne Nelson's daughter's name is 'Ruler'
