Zac Efron once made Michael Jackson cry on the phone – The Independent
|
The Independent
|
Zac Efron once made Michael Jackson cry on the phone
The Independent
Zac Efron told the story of the surreal phone call he once shared with Michael Jackson, which ended with both stars in tears. Appearing on the New Year's Eve edition of The Graham Norton Show, The Greatest Showman star, now 30, recounted how he …
Zac Efron recalls crying along with Michael Jackson on phone
Zac Efron almost died biking with Hugh Jackman
Zac Efron Recalls the Phone Call With Michael Jackson That Had Them Both in Tears
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!