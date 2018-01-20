Zee World affecting Nigerian TV drama negatively –Zebrudaya – TheNewsGuru
Zee World affecting Nigerian TV drama negatively –Zebrudaya
Veteran comic actor, Chika Okpala, a.k.a 'Zebrudaya', has said that foreign television channels like Telemundo and Zee World have won Nigerian fans over to the disadvantage of local channels. He said indigenous drama series were being ignored because …
Chief “Zebrudaya'' expresses concern over lack of sponsorship for TV series
