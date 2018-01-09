Zidane: I Am Not Staying At Madrid For A Decade

Real Madrid coach, Zinedine Zidane says his exploits in his playing days for the club will not be an excuse for his failures.

Despite leading the club to two UCL titles and a La Liga, the club legend is under some pressure.

Los Blancos sits 16 points behind Barcelona after 17 games, and Zidane understands if his days are numbered.

“Zinedine Zidane isn’t a player at Real Madrid anymore. That Zidane no longer exists,” he told France Football.

“Now it’s down to Zinedine Zidane the coach to carve out a career. I’m not protected by what I’ve done as a player at this club.

“I know that one day it [the coach’s job] will come to an end at Real Madrid, so I make the most of it and I do everything I can to be successful.

“I say to myself, ‘if I’ve got 10 days left here, then I’m going to live those 10 days to the max; if it’s six months, I’ll live those six months to the max’. I don’t think beyond that.

“I know I won’t stay [in the job] for 10 years.”

