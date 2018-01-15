 Zimbabwe Army Warned Mugabe To Resign, Avoid Being Lynched – Aide – CHANNELS TELEVISION | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Zimbabwe Army Warned Mugabe To Resign, Avoid Being Lynched – Aide – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Jan 15, 2018 in World | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

Zimbabwe Army Warned Mugabe To Resign, Avoid Being Lynched – Aide
CHANNELS TELEVISION
An aide to former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe has revealed how generals warned him to step aside as protests against him grew, or face being “lynched” like Libya's Moamer Kadhafi. Massive street protests against 93-year-old Mugabe erupted after
Looters return millions — EDThe Herald
Zimbabwe aide: I feared Robert Mugabe lynchingBBC News
Zimbabwe: Mugabe Used Excessive Force to Quash a Rebellion – DabengwaAllAfrica.com
DailyNews –defenceWeb –News24 –Xinhua
all 20 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.