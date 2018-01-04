Zimbabwe court suspends charges against US woman – WENY-TV
|
WENY-TV
|
Zimbabwe court suspends charges against US woman
WENY-TV
Martha O'Donovan arrives at Harare Magistrate's Court on November 4. She was charged two months ago with subversion and undermining then-President Robert Mugabe's authority. By Columbus S. Mavhunga CNN. HARARE (CNN) — A Zimbabwean court temporarily …
Zimbabwe: Martha O'Donovan's Case in Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe court sets free American citizen charged with insulting Mugabe
American charged with subversion in Zimbabwe freed 'for now'
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!