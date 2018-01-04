 Zimbabwe court suspends charges against US woman – WENY-TV | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Zimbabwe court suspends charges against US woman – WENY-TV

Posted on Jan 4, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


WENY-TV

Zimbabwe court suspends charges against US woman
WENY-TV
Martha O'Donovan arrives at Harare Magistrate's Court on November 4. She was charged two months ago with subversion and undermining then-President Robert Mugabe's authority. By Columbus S. Mavhunga CNN. HARARE (CNN) — A Zimbabwean court temporarily
Zimbabwe: Martha O'Donovan's Case in ZimbabweAllAfrica.com
Zimbabwe court sets free American citizen charged with insulting MugabeXinhua
American charged with subversion in Zimbabwe freed 'for now'WTHR

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.