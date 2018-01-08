Zimbabwe Investigates Former First Lady Mugabe’s Doctorate

HARARE, Zimbabwe — Zimbabwe’s anti-corruption commission says it is probing the circumstances surrounding the controversial awarding of a doctorate to former first lady Grace Mugabe.

Mugabe, whose husband resigned in November under pressure from the military and ruling party, received a doctorate from the University of Zimbabwe in 2014 amid allegations she did not study for it. Former president Robert Mugabe was chancellor of the university.

The southern African country’s anti-corruption commissioner in charge of investigations, Goodson Nguni, says lecturers in the sociology department asked for the probe after failing to find any record of Grace Mugabe as a student.

Grace Mugabe’s political profile had been on the rise in recent years, and fears that the unpopular first lady was positioning herself to succeed her 93-year-old husband led the military to step in.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2018 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Zimbabwe Investigates Former First Lady Mugabe’s Doctorate appeared first on SIGNAL.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

