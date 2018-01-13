Zimbabwe leader reveals perilous escape after being sacked by Mugabe
Zimbabwe’s new president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, has described his perilous journey through landmine areas when he fled the country following his sacking by Robert Mugabe in 2017. The state-run Zimbabwe Herald reported on Saturday that Mnangagwa recounted previously unknown details of his “great escape” from Zimbabwe, during an official visit to Angola. Mnangagwa, 75, fled to […]
The post Zimbabwe leader reveals perilous escape after being sacked by Mugabe appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!