Zimbabwean President Mnangagwa to visit Zambia next week
Lusaka Times
Zimbabwean President Mnangagwa to visit Zambia next week
Lusaka Times
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected in Zambia next week for a one-day official visit. Foreign Affairs Joseph Malanji confirmed that President Mnangagwa will arrive in Zambia on Friday, January 19 2017. Mr Mnangagwa is currently paying …
