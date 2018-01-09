Zoolander Reading Out Trump’s ‘Stable Genius’ Tweets Will Make You Smile [Audio]

Great, now I can’t see a Trump tweet without reading it in the Zoolander voice.

The Donald has had a rather unhinged start to 2018, that ‘Fire and Fury’ book clearly a bee in his bonnet, all of which culminated in a series of tweets about his amazing intellect.

“My two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart” – sure sounds like something a vapid model would say, right?

The Daily Beast thought so, which is why they reached out to Ben Stiller. Ben obliged, and here are the results:

But wait, there’s more – Trump was actually in the first Zoolander movie:

Yes, that is Melania.

Stiller is a little bleak about something, though:

“I wish he had said ‘like, really, really smart,’” Stiller wrote.

Oh Ben, you know it’s only a matter of time.

[source:dailybeast]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

