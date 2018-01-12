Zuma and President Kenyatta Meet to Discuss Politics and Business

DURBAN – President Jacob Zuma and President of Kenya, President Kenyatta met in Durban.

The meeting was held at the John Dube Residence.

“This is a working visit for President Kenyatta, he has just come to have some consultations, of course, we do this as part of looking forward to the state visit that is going to be made by the President in the first half of this year”.

President Zuma also said that he wants to strengthen the relations between the countries and take them to a higher level.

The state leaders discussed different topics including the situation in South Sudan.

Kenyatta expressed that he will be interested in talking about both politics and business with President Zuma. Some of the issues that he highlighted is the unrest in Sudan and the pervasive slave trade.

President Kenyatta said “We have talked about number of issues pertaining to how we can strengthen and deepen the relationship between our two countries, how we can work together for the mutual prosperity of our people and we cam improve activity on our continent which is critical to our industrial development and it will enable us to create jobs for our young people”.

Kenyatta said the relationship between South Africa and Kenya was already strong but they both want to take it further.

President Kenyatta will be present in South Africa for some time and will attend the ANC birthday celebrations that will take place this weekend.