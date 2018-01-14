Zuma fate undecided as ANC NEC meeting focuses on party celebrations – ClickLancashire
|
ClickLancashire
|
Zuma fate undecided as ANC NEC meeting focuses on party celebrations
ClickLancashire
South African President Jacob Zuma said on Tuesday he will set up a commission of inquiry into allegations of influence-peddling, after a 2016 anti-graft report called for a judge to investigate any corruption in his government. The traditional 8 …
Analysis: Winds of ANC change blowing strong
This what ANC leaders think of Zuma being booed by party supporters
Zuma's future looms over the ANC
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!