15 Killed In Fresh Boko Haram Suicide Bomb Attack In Borno

At least 15 persons were reportedly killed, while 18 sustained injuries in a fresh bomb blast in Konduga, Borno State, on Friday. It was gathered that the bomb blast was launched by three suicide bombers at a market in Konduga. Bulama Kaka, a resident who witnessed the incident, told TheCable that it occurred around 7pm. […]

