15 Killed In Fresh Boko Haram Suicide Bomb Attack In Borno
At least 15 persons were reportedly killed, while 18 sustained injuries in a fresh bomb blast in Konduga, Borno State, on Friday. It was gathered that the bomb blast was launched by three suicide bombers at a market in Konduga. Bulama Kaka, a resident who witnessed the incident, told TheCable that it occurred around 7pm. […]
The post 15 Killed In Fresh Boko Haram Suicide Bomb Attack In Borno appeared first on Timeofgist.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!