 2019: Senator Hunkuyi Moves Against El-Rufai – THISDAY Newspapers | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2019: Senator Hunkuyi Moves Against El-Rufai – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Feb 9, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

2019: Senator Hunkuyi Moves Against El-Rufai
THISDAY Newspapers
The senator representing Kaduna North senatorial district, Suleiman Hunkuyi, has vowed to remove Governor Nasir el-Rufai in 2019. Hunkuyi who played a key role in the election of el-Rufai in 2015, has since fallen with him due to differences in
Hunkuyi floats 'Aspirants Forum' to checkmate El-RufaiDaily Trust
APC senator declares interest to unseat El-RufaiThe Nation Newspaper
Gov. El-Rufai has not been fair to the people of Kaduna State – Sen. HunkuyiThe Eagle Online

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.