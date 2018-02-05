60000 PVC not collected in Katsina — INEC – Daily Trust
60000 PVC not collected in Katsina — INEC
Daily Trust
About 60,000 Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) in Katsina State are yet to be collected by their respective owners, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) , Jibril Zarewa, has said. Speaking at a press conference in Katsina, Zarewa said so far about 2 …
INEC registers 118525 voters in Katsina State
