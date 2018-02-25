Adekunle Gold brings Ire to fans – NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
Adekunle Gold brings Ire to fans
Adekunle Gold has released a new song and music video entitled: Ire. It is a personal song which reflected his life's journey with a message that would inspire his fans for a long time to come. Ire is a life lesson packaged in a slow tempo song and …
