 Adekunle Gold brings Ire to fans – NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog) | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Adekunle Gold brings Ire to fans – NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)

Posted on Feb 25, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)

Adekunle Gold brings Ire to fans
NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
Adekunle Gold has released a new song and music video entitled: Ire. It is a personal song which reflected his life's journey with a message that would inspire his fans for a long time to come. Ire is a life lesson packaged in a slow tempo song and
Video: Adekunle Gold – Ire (Goodness)Naija News

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.