Adeosun: Nigeria is no longer paying for fuel subsidy

Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun says Nigeria is no longer paying for fuel subsidy.

The minister stated this while fielding questions from State House correspondents, shortly after the Federal Executive Council meeting held at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to Adeosun the price of oil in Nigeria today is like a double edged sword, every dollar that goes up, Nigeria get more revenue but the importation of refined petroleum increases the landing cost of fuel.

She explained that the budget was a function of price and quantity, saying excess crude kicked in when both price and quantity are exceeded. Now if you look at the oil price for last year and most of this year and quantity, the quantity has frequently been below the target and so you don’t necessarily get the straight credit into exceed crude as a result of oil price.

“Having said that, with the oil price consistently higher now we should begin to start seeing some accruals into our exceed crude going forward because we are starting to see some recovery in quantity.

“But remember that the quantity estimate is 2.5 million barrels per day and it must be consistent every day and the price above the benchmark before you get automatic credit into excess crude.” She added

