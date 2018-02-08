 Africa Wrestling Championship rolls off with Greco-Roman cadet event – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Africa Wrestling Championship rolls off with Greco-Roman cadet event – Vanguard

Posted on Feb 8, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Africa Wrestling Championship rolls off with Greco-Roman cadet event
Vanguard
The indoor sports hall of Alfred Diete-Spiff Civic Centre, venue of the 2018 Africa Wrestling Championships came alive yesterday as the much publicized African Wrestling Championship began with the cadet events in the Greco Roman style of wrestling
Balogun, Fayolemi shine as North Africans dominate opening dayGuardian (blog)
Africa Wrestling Championship: Nigeria shine in freestyle, North Africans rule Greco RomanNew Telegraph Newspaper
Nigeria Shines in Freestyle, North Africans Rule Greco RomanTHISDAY Newspapers

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.