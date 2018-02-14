After Sharing Pre-wedding Photos, Heartbroken Lady Cancels Wedding After A Shocking Discovery About Her Fiance
Is really disheartening when something you have put your heart and soul into didn’t pan out. Its a very bad feeling. A heartbroken Twitter user identified simply as Puly (PulyBeast) has taken to the social networking platform to disclose that her upcoming wedding, #SiyaJola2018, has been officially cancelled.
￼
The young lady who had few months ago, wholeheartedly celebrated her man on social media, revealed that she cancelled the wedding after finding out that her fiance has a child who is turning a year old and also has another fiancee.
“When you find out a year into your relationship that your boyfriend has a child who is turning a year old and has a fiance. #Siyajola2018 is officially cancelled,” she wrote in a post to announce the cancellation of the wedding.
In another post, she wrote: “Not anymore. he has a fiance. he has a child. he has 5 other girlfriends one “supposedly” got pregnant and she had a miscarriage. he went on dates and asked girls to date him. he told them I was only a friend. All this while he was dating me.
