Ahiara Diocese: Now That Okpaleke Has Resigned… – Independent Newspapers Limited
|
Independent Newspapers Limited
|
Ahiara Diocese: Now That Okpaleke Has Resigned…
Independent Newspapers Limited
I was born and raised in Aboh Mbaise, Imo State. My town was predominantly Roman Catholic. My education and spiritual life started there. As we were not privileged to have kindergarten and nursery education, I was in Mbaise till I finished my secondary …
Despite Pope's intervention, 'rebellious' priests frustrate Okpaleke out of Ahiara diocese
Peter Okpaleke, long-embattled Nigerian bishop, forced to resign
Mangalore diocese awaits new bishop
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!