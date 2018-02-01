Akwa Ibom breathes life into the state fire service

To enhance the protection of lives and property of Akwa Ibomites and those doing various businesses in the oil rich State, the State government has taken steps to revive the competence of men of the Fire Service.

By Ubong NTEKIM

The State Commissioner for Works, Mr Ephraim Inyang-Eyen, made the disclosure on Wednesday, when he visited the Headquarters as well as the Uyo operational station of the State Fire Service, along Dominic Utuk Avenue, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State

Accompanied by the Permanent Secretary, Elder Effiong Essien and a cross section of Directors of the Works Ministry, Mr Inyang-Eyen, divulged that Governor Emmanuel has accepted to release adequate resources to guarantee efficiency of fire fighters in the State and ensure they rapidly respond to other emergencies.

Stating that plans have been concluded to repair operational trucks and train personnel of the service to operate other sophisticated vehicles in the Station, Commissioner noted that the hitherto challenge of water in the Uyo station has been permanently solved with a marching order that a new twenty five thousand (25,000) capacity tank and industrial water pump be procured immediately.

He also informed that a good number of giant size generators at the Uyo operational station will be dispatched to various locations in the State.

While observing that the State government has put machineries on ground to refurbish all stations in other Local Government Areas, Mr Inyang-Eyen, assured that his ministry will strengthen and do sufficient work on the Uyo operational station of the State Fire Service to speedily combat any incidence of fire outbreak with no difficulty.

The Works boss used the occasion to advise the general public on the need to be cautious and put fire preventive mechanism in their workplaces and homes.

Responding, the Acting Director of the State Fire Service, Mr. Ubong Bassey Umoh, applauded the governor for taking steps to refurbish the deplorable state of the station.

He also thanked Commissioner Inyang-eyen for the timely visit and for always boosting the morale of the fire fighters, assuring that his men will put in their best to justify the confidence repose in them.

