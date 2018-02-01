Akwa United FC secure vital away point in Nnewi

Akwa United football club played out a 1-1 draw with FC Ifeanyi Ubah in Nnewi with Cyril Olisema and Patrick Ikeokwu getting the goals for both teams.

By Kufre Carter

The game started on a frantic pace with FC Ifeanyi Ubah making early forays and pressuring the Akwa United backline without success.

But Akwa United takes the led through Cyril Olisema who collected a pass from Aniekeme Asuquo inside the left channel and beat two defenders to send in a low shot which beat Idrissa Bamba in the 12th minute.

As the result of the goal, Akwa United grew in confidence and almost got a second through Ubong Friday, with the winger sending a free header wide of the post. Akwa kept knocking for the second goal unsuccessfully,with Aniekeme Asuquo sending a rasping drive wide of the post. The first half ended 1-0.

After a slight delay in which the officials took longer than usual to emerge from their changing room, the second half commenced with FC Ifeanyi Ubah controlling the play and maintaining possession.

It paid off in the 47th minute when the captain Patrick Ikeokwu finished with aplomb after a lose ball broke out to him in the 18yard box.

Akwa United struggled to match their first half performance and handed the initiative to FC Ifeanyi Ubah who repeatedly asked questions of the away team’s defence marshalled by Dennis Nya.

Akwa fashioned out chances to retake the lead with Victor Mbaoma shooting straight at Bamba in the FC Ifeanyi Ubah goal having been played in by Ubong Friday.

With the result, Akwa United is unbeaten since game week 2 and remain top of the log, 1point ahead of Plateau United who lost 2-0 to Kano Pillars in Kano.

Meanwhile Akwa United is set to host Wikki Tourists on Sunday at the Godswill Akpabio Int’l Stadium,Uyo.

