Alleged N450m fraud: Court seizes ex-minister Ochekpe’s international passport
A Federal High Court sitting in Jos on Tuesday ordered the former Minister of Water Resources, Mrs. Sarah Reng Ochekpe and two others to submit their recent passports and international passports as part of their bail conditions. In a suit FHC/J/141C/2017, Ochekpe and former Acting Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau state, […]
