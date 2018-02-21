Ambode wants Lagos to host FIFA tournaments – TV360
TV360
Ambode wants Lagos to host FIFA tournaments
Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode on Monday evening said that the State has the capacity to host international football tournaments and use sports as a tool to showcase its rich tourism, hospitality and entertainment culture. Governor Ambode, who …
