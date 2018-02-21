 Ambode wants Lagos to host FIFA tournaments – TV360 | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ambode wants Lagos to host FIFA tournaments – TV360

Posted on Feb 21, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


TV360

Ambode wants Lagos to host FIFA tournaments
TV360
Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode on Monday evening said that the State has the capacity to host international football tournaments and use sports as a tool to showcase its rich tourism, hospitality and entertainment culture. Governor Ambode, who
FIFA World Cup 2018: Russia are 99 percent ready to host showpiece event later this year, says Gianni InfantinoFirstpost
Ambode Receives FIFA President, Gianni InfantinoІnsіdеr Cаr Nеws
Infantino insists Russia ready to host World CupTimes of India
Yahoo India News
all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.