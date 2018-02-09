Another three killed in Benue – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Another three killed in Benue
Vanguard
MAKURDI – Three persons were Thursday night reportedly shot dead by unknown gunmen in Anyiin in Logo local government area of Benue state. Logo local government area is one of the areas of the state that recorded several deaths during the new year days …
Nigeria: Three Killed in Fresh Attacks On Benue Communities
Three Dead As Herdsmen Strike In Benue Again
Herdsmen Launch Fresh Attack On Benue Community, Three Killed, Others Missing
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!