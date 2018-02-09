 Another three killed in Benue – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Another three killed in Benue – Vanguard

Another three killed in Benue
MAKURDI – Three persons were Thursday night reportedly shot dead by unknown gunmen in Anyiin in Logo local government area of Benue state. Logo local government area is one of the areas of the state that recorded several deaths during the new year days
