 Antonio Conte looks to exploit Barca weaknesses ‘without the ball’ – Independent.ie | Nigeria Today
Antonio Conte looks to exploit Barca weaknesses ‘without the ball’ – Independent.ie

Posted on Feb 18, 2018 in Sports


Antonio Conte looks to exploit Barca weaknesses 'without the ball'
Antonio Conte insists Barcelona are not infallible and that it would be dangerous for his rejuvenated team to focus solely on stopping Lionel Messi – who has never scored against Chelsea – when the two sides meet at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening
