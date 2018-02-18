Antonio Conte looks to exploit Barca weaknesses ‘without the ball’ – Independent.ie
Independent.ie
Antonio Conte looks to exploit Barca weaknesses 'without the ball'
Antonio Conte insists Barcelona are not infallible and that it would be dangerous for his rejuvenated team to focus solely on stopping Lionel Messi – who has never scored against Chelsea – when the two sides meet at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening …
