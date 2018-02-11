APC sweeps Kano LG polls

The All Progressive Congress (APC) candidates have cleared the 44 councils seats in Saturday’s Kano State Local Government polls. Prof. Garba Sheka, Chairman, Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC), announced the election results while briefing newsmen in Kano on Sunday. Sheka said APC also won all the 484 councillorship positions with a wide gap in […]

