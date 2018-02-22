#BBNaija 2018 Day 24: Housemates are Tasked With Stealing The Baby – 360Nobs.com
|
360Nobs.com
|
#BBNaija 2018 Day 24: Housemates are Tasked With Stealing The Baby
360Nobs.com
Big brother decided to shake things up a bit in the #bbnaija house by giving BamBam a secret task during the diary sessions that would have a huge effect on their Wager. Biggie used the Diary sessions to ask all the #bbnaija Housemates about their …
Nigeria: BBNaija – Housemates to Become Responsible Adults
Baby Thief, Hidden Shades, Diary Confessions And More In This Highlight Of Day 24 At BB Naija House
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!