#BBNaija 2018 Day 24: Housemates are Tasked With Stealing The Baby

Big brother decided to shake things up a bit in the #bbnaija house by giving BamBam a secret task during the diary sessions that would have a huge effect on their Wager.

Biggie used the Diary sessions to ask all the #bbnaija Housemates about their parenting experiences but when BamBam entered he added some spice to the mix. Her Secret Task was to steal one of the other Housemate’s babies and hide it so that it could not be found.

Big brother told her that this would have a large impact on the Wager and that she must not fail. Even though BamBam was extremely nervous at the beginning, she was able to carry out her task successfully.

Everything appeared to be calm in the #bbnaija house until the cries rang out and everyone sprang to attention, it was only then that Anto and Miracle noticed that one of their three babies has gone missing.

They jumped into action fast and searched the entire #bbnaija House. Anto pleaded with Biggie to an extent that she made it known to him that she knew they had been neglectful. It did not matter at all and Miracle tried to go to the Diary Room sheepishly but with no success.

After freaking out and combing through the House, it was only natural that the accusing would start. In what seemed like a bizarre Turn, Miracle confronted Alex of all people and asked her to stare him in the eye and tell him that she didn’t take his baby girl. She quickly denied the allegations and was utterly offended at the accusation.

On Biggie’s orders, the male #bbnaija housemates are expected to take responsibility for the missing baby and it is left to be seen how they respond to the new challenges. Will Miracle be able to find his missing baby girl?

