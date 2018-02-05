BBNAIJA 3: Heritage Bank partners MultiChoice – Vanguard



Heritage Bank Plc, has again partnered with MultiChoice Nigeria Limited, owners of the DSTV and GOTV brands to bring the third season of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) to viewers across Africa and beyond. The Big Brother Naija 2018 was launched last …

