#BBNaija – Day 23: Game Plans, New Love Triangle & More Exciting Highlights

Did you watch day 23 of the Big Brother Naija 3 reality show? If you missed it, we’ve got the highlights for you! .. Game Plans The Live Show on Sunday really solidified the fact that Big Brother Naija is actually a game to the Housemates. The Eviction was what it took to make it real and has had […]

The post #BBNaija – Day 23: Game Plans, New Love Triangle & More Exciting Highlights appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

