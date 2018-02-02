BBNaija : Timaya Has Lost Good Contents In His Music – Leo

Leo, one of the Big Brother housemates said that Nigeria Artist, Timaya has lost good contents in his music. He said this while he was talking about music with another housemate.

Praising the lyrics of Rico who was playing around with some songs, he said Timaya used to be his favourite artist because of his good contents. However, he has lost it because all he sings now is ‘Bum bum’.

Rico replied that he did not have much Favourite Nigerian artist because they don’t sing meaningful songs. He said that Nigerians artists can’t sing a song without adding ‘Bum-Bum or boobs’ which he finds irrelevance to the economy state of the Country.

He added that as a musician, your fans should be able to relate to what you sing about. The fans look up to them, they expect the artists to be their mentor. He wondered how artists that sings only about ‘bum-bum and boobs’ can be a mentor.

Leo said : “I used to love Timaya and his contents. He used to sing meaningful songs but now all he sings about is now ‘bum-bum’. I think our artist can do better than that. People should learn from songs and not corrupting the young ones at home”

