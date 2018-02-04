Boko Haram Has Benn Completely Defeated, Nigerian Army Commander Declares

Maj.-Gen. Rogers Nicholas, the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, says the Nigerian Army has completely defeated the Boko Haram insurgents.

Nicholas stated this during the inauguration of the Nigeria-Cameroun Military Joint Mission on Saturday in Maiduguri.

He disclosed that his troops under the operation DEEP PUNCH II had on Friday dislodged and occupied the insurgents’ tactical ground “Camp Zairo”.

He disclosed that hundreds of insurgents had surrendered and several others fled their enclave while over 100 civilians were rescued.

“My soldiers are in the heart of Boko Haram enclave that is ‘Camp Zairo”, the gallant troops have taken total control of Sambisa Forest.

“We have broken the heart and soul of Shekau’s group, taking over the camp and its environs.

“They are on the run and we are pursuing them to wherever they go. This time around there is no place for escape anywhere.

“We had earlier asked those of them that want to surrender to do so and we are still asking them to come out and surrender otherwise they are going to meet it the hard way”.

Nicholas called on the insurgents and abducted persons in the bush to come out and surrender to the troops, stressing that they woukd not be harmed or killed.

Commenting on the meeting, Nicholas said that the collaboration between the two militaries was critical to the successful completion of the counter-insurgency campaign.

“We share information and intelligence to enable us map out strategies to fight Boko Haram insurgents in our common borders,” he said.

Also, the Head of Camerounian military delegation, Brig.-Gen. Djonkep Fredrick, said the collaboration would strengthen military ties to enable them win the war against insurgency.

(NAN)

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2018 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Boko Haram Has Benn Completely Defeated, Nigerian Army Commander Declares appeared first on SIGNAL.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

