Breaking news: Buhari nominates Edward Adamu as Deputy CBN Governor

President Muhamamdu Buhari has nominated Mr. Edward Adamu as Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria.

According to a press statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina on Thursday, Adamu who is from Gombe State, replaces Mr. Sulaiman Barau, from Zaria, Kaduna State, who retired in December, 2017.

The statement read,

“In accordance with the provisions of Section 8(1) (2) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (Establishment) Act 2007, President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Mr. Edward Lametek Adamu to the Senate for confirmation as Deputy Governor of CBN.

“This was contained in a letter dated January 26, 2018 to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

“Mr. Adamu, from Gombe State, replaces Mr. Sulaiman Barau, from Zaria, Kaduna State, who retired in December, 2017.

“The nominee, who has spent 25 years in the CBN, was appointed in 2012 as Director of Strategy.

“He became Director, Human Resources in 2016, from where he was nominated as Deputy Governor.”

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

