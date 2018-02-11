Budget : Adeosun assures on infrastructure development
Mrs kemi Adeosun, Minister of Finance has on Sunday reiterated Federal government commitment to infrastructure development to boost the economy. In a statement issued by her spokesman, Mr Oluyinka Akintunde in Abuja, she said the Federal Government’s capital budget would be strictly deployed to fund infrastructural projects across the country She added that the Federal […]
