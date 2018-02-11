 Budget : Adeosun assures on infrastructure development | Nigeria Today
Budget : Adeosun assures on infrastructure development

Posted on Feb 11, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Mrs kemi Adeosun, Minister of Finance has on Sunday reiterated Federal government commitment to infrastructure development to boost the economy. In a statement issued by her spokesman, Mr Oluyinka Akintunde in Abuja, she said the Federal Government’s capital budget would be strictly deployed to fund infrastructural projects across the country She added that the Federal […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

