 Buhari’s degrading of Boko Haram enough to justify my defection to APC, former Jonathan’s Aide | Nigeria Today
Posted on Feb 17, 2018

A former aide to Ex- President Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmed Gulak has said  the Buhari government’s “degrading of Boko Haram terrorists” was enough to justify his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Gulak who hails from Adamawa State on Saturday officially decamped from the Peoples Democratic Party to the ruling party, APC. The one time political adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan, who […]

