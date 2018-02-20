BurnaBoy Set For Collaboration With International Producers, Timberland And Skrillex

Nigerian Reggae Dancehall singer, Burna Boy has recorded a new song with international producers, Timbaland and Skrillex.

According to PulseNG reports, the Atlantic Records act, is currently working on a new project with two renowned international music producers. Skrillex produced more tracks on Justin Bieber’s “Purpose Album” which got nominated as ‘Album Of The Year’ at the Grammy Awards.

Timberland on the other hand is a legend in the global music scene with many awards to his name.

Below are viral videos of working relationship between Burna Boy and these International producers;

Skrillex no Instagram Stories do Burna Boy.(1) pic.twitter.com/u4rL4PEK9G — Jack Ü Brazil (@JackUBrazil) February 16, 2018

Skrillex no Instagram Stories do Burna Boy.(2) pic.twitter.com/4PFHRD0pnO — Jack Ü Brazil (@JackUBrazil) February 16, 2018

The post BurnaBoy Set For Collaboration With International Producers, Timberland And Skrillex appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

