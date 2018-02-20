 BurnaBoy Set For Collaboration With International Producers, Timberland And Skrillex | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BurnaBoy Set For Collaboration With International Producers, Timberland And Skrillex

Posted on Feb 20, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Nigerian Reggae Dancehall singer, Burna Boy has recorded a new song with international producers, Timbaland and Skrillex.

According to PulseNG reports, the Atlantic Records act, is currently working on a new project with two renowned international music producers. Skrillex produced more tracks on Justin Bieber’s “Purpose Album” which got nominated as ‘Album Of The Year’ at the Grammy Awards.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Timberland on the other hand is a legend in the global music scene with many awards to his name.

Below are viral videos of working relationship between Burna Boy and these International producers;

The post BurnaBoy Set For Collaboration With International Producers, Timberland And Skrillex appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.