BurnaBoy Set For Collaboration With International Producers, Timberland And Skrillex
Nigerian Reggae Dancehall singer, Burna Boy has recorded a new song with international producers, Timbaland and Skrillex.
According to PulseNG reports, the Atlantic Records act, is currently working on a new project with two renowned international music producers. Skrillex produced more tracks on Justin Bieber’s “Purpose Album” which got nominated as ‘Album Of The Year’ at the Grammy Awards.
Timberland on the other hand is a legend in the global music scene with many awards to his name.
Below are viral videos of working relationship between Burna Boy and these International producers;
Skrillex no Instagram Stories do Burna Boy.(1) pic.twitter.com/u4rL4PEK9G
— Jack Ü Brazil (@JackUBrazil) February 16, 2018
Skrillex no Instagram Stories do Burna Boy.(2) pic.twitter.com/4PFHRD0pnO
— Jack Ü Brazil (@JackUBrazil) February 16, 2018
