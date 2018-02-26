Businessman to spend 4 months in jail for theft of water, noodles

A Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Monday sentenced a 26-year-old businessman, Chidi Akaze, to four months imprisonment for theft of bottled water and cartons of noodles valued N16,350. Akaze of Kado village, Abuja, had pleaded guilty to a count charge of stealing bottled water and soft drinks at Utako market and two cartons […]

