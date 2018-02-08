Catholic bishops to Buhari: Your goodwill depleted – Daily Trust
Catholic bishops to Buhari: Your goodwill depleted
The Catholic Bishops conference of Nigeria (CBCN) on Thursday visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja and said his goodwill was being fast depleted by his administration's glaring failures. CBCN President Most Rev. Dr …
Catholic Bishops to Buhari: Your govt is failing, your goodwill being “fast depleted”
Buhari: 'I Am Not Sitting In Air-conditioned Office Doing Nothing'
