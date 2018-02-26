 Chinese girl rides bicycle from Morocco to Lagos | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Chinese girl rides bicycle from Morocco to Lagos

Posted on Feb 26, 2018 in News, World | 0 comments

A Chinese female cyclist, Huang Shuang, who rode from Morocco to Lagos, Nigeria, within five months, says she is convinced that anybody can achieve anything he or she determines to do. Huang, also known as CICI, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Monday that she was inspired to embark on ‘`cycling […]

The post Chinese girl rides bicycle from Morocco to Lagos appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.