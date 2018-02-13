Collaborate To Resist Armed Herdsmen Invasion – Soyinka Urges Nigerians

Nobel laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka has advised Nigerians to organise themselves into formidable groups to resist the incursion of armed herdsmen into their communities. He made this known while speaking with journalists in Lagos on Tuesday. The playwright also urged relevant authorities in the country to rise to their statutory responsibility of protecting the lives […]

