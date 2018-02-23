Commercial Bank Qatar Masters Prize Money– 2018 Purse & Payouts

The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters purse is €1,750,000 for the 2018 tournament at the Doha Golf Club in Doha, Qatar. The winner of the 2018 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters will receive the 1st prize payout of €389,656.

The prize fund and winner’s payout at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters have remained unchanged from the 2017 tournament where Jeunghun Wang collected the winner’s check of €389,656.

2018 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters Prize Money

The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters prize money distribution including player earnings for each prize winning leaderboard position will be published when the tournament has been concluded. The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters money list is subject to withdrawals and ties.

